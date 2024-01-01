Six Guarantees: Over 1 lakh applications received in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Mancherial: Over 1 lakh applications were received from the public to avail benefits under the Six Guarantees through the ongoing Praja Palana programme.

As per information provided by officials, 1,07,120 applications were submitted till Saturday. As many as 41,341 applications came in on Saturday alone. A total of 1,65,846 households were covered in the three days. Of them, 87,903 households were from seven municipalities, while 77,583 households belonged to rural areas.

Mancherial municipality topped the seven municipalities by registering 15,952 applications so far, while Luxettipet municipality stood at the bottom with 2,926 applications. Jannaram mandal figured at the top by recording 8,305 applications till Saturday. Vemanapalli mandal saw barely 1,581 applications so far.

Besides, 6,031 applications were submitted from the public for benefits and support from the government such as food security or ration cards, etc. The process of receiving applications was stalled due to consecutive holidays on Sunday and Monday.