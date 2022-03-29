Six Hospitals Seized For Ceasarian Operations In Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui has ordered seizure of six private hospitals for performing more ceasarian operations flouting norms in Nirmal on Tuesday.

The seized hospitals included GK hospitals, Swarna Hospitals, Aditya Hospitals, and Surya Hospitals of Nirmal town and Datta Sai hospitals and Sakshi Hospitals situated in Bhainsa town.

They were found to be performing more C-section operations than usual violating norms during a recent inspection.

