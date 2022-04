Six kg of ganja seized, three held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized six kilograms of ganja from them.

The arrested persons were T Narsimha (21), N. Venkanna Babu (23) and Pamidi Manikanta (23). Banjara Hills ACP M Sudarshan said the three were purchasing ganja from Rakesh of Odisha and bringing it to the city in private transport vehicles. “On information, they were caught near a mall in Banjara Hills,” he said, adding that a case was booked the NDPS Act.