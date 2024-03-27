| Six Naxals Killed In Eof On The Banks Of Taliperu In Chhattisgarh

Six naxals killed in EoF on the banks of Taliperu in Chhattisgarh

According to sources, Maoist platoon No 10 deputy commander Nagesh and his wife Soni were among the naxalites killed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 12:50 PM

Kothagudem: Six naxals, including two female cadres, were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) with police in neighbouring Chhattisgarh State on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire between security forces and PLGA platoon No 10 of Maoists took place in the forests near Chipurbhatti on the banks of river Taliperu under the limits of Basaguda police station of Bijapur district. Many naxals were said to be injured in the incident.

According to sources, Maoist platoon No 10 deputy commander Nagesh and his wife Soni were among the naxalites killed. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma told the media that bodies of six naxals have been recovered and the encounter occurred during a search operation by security forces following the murder of three villagers by naxals.

Basaguda district reserve guard (DRG), CRPF 229 Bn and CoBRA 205 and 210 battalions personnel took part in the action against the Maoists. The security forces have recovered firearms and ammunition from the encounter spot and search operation is underway. The number of casualties was expected to increase.