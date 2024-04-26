Telangana team enters quarters of Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football

Telangana entered the quarterfinals of AIFF’s Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship after their 2-1 win over Sikkim in the Group H match.
Hyderabad: Telangana entered the quarterfinals of AIFF’s Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship after their 2-1 win over Sikkim in the Group H match at Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, Chhattisgarh on Friday.
For the winners, Sahil and Saadan scored a goal each. Telangana will face Manipur in the last eight clash.
Results: Telangana 2 (Sahil 9’, Saadan 76’) bt Sikkim 1.