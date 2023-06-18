Six ways to make money using ChatGPT

ChatGPT's insane capabilities are not going in vain, as many are now using this tool to make some dough on the side.

Hyderabad: It’s no news that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has drastically changed the status quo in not just the IT sector but also in our daily lives. The Large Language Model (LLM) is so powerful that it can do multiple things in a matter of seconds.

It can write complex codes, crunch numbers, give suggestions, write content, and more. And all these capabilities are not going in vain, as many are now using this tool to make some dough on the side. Below are a few ways how.

Build an app, website, or service

So building an app or a website takes hours of painstaking work. Developers usually sit hours together and write the codes and build sites. And this requires the engineer to be knowledgeable.

But now with ChatGPT, anyone with little knowledge can build apps, websites, or services. The tool will help you translate your ideas into real products with step-by-step instructions on how to use frameworks, tool chains, programming languages, etc.

Get business ideas

Most say that one of the hardest aspects of setting up a business is having an idea that will work. One has to take aspects like feasibility and cost-effectiveness into account.

Many have been using ChatGPT these days to generate these ideas. You can prompt about what kind of business you want to get into and it will churn out a list for you. You can also query further and conceptualize the plan on how to start it, what are the things to keep in mind, etc

Email affiliate marketing

Email affiliate marketing is one of the easiest ways to make money using ChatGPT because the chatbot is good at writing emails in various ways. It can be used to persuade users to click on a link to buy products or subscribe to a service. You can add your affiliate link, and that will likely make money for you.

To begin with, choose an affiliate program like Amazon and build an email list around your targeted marketing campaign. Then using ChatGPT, craft an email and then monitor your click-through and conversion rates.

Become a prompt expert

The key to unleashing the maximum capabilities of ChatGPT is to understand what kind of prompts will give the desired answers. This is called prompt engineering.

In addition to that, knowing how to train and deal with AI chatbots is also going to be an important skill in the future. With enough practice with ChatGPT now, one can become an expert on these and earn money by taking training classes on related topics.

Create videos with ChatGPT

One of the things that ChatGPT is doing very well, is writing scripts for the videos. Firstly, what you can do is ask the tool to find categories of videos that have not yet been explored on the web or the ones that click very well.

Then it can also help write a detailed script. You can use these scripts on video-making AI platforms, make a video and publish it on YouTube for which you will earn some money.

Write e-books

According to a Reuters report, after the launch of ChatGPT, e-books written by AI tools have seen a significant boom on Amazon. Many people are using ChatGPT to write e-books on a variety of topics and selling them directly on Amazon using the Kindle Direct Publishing platform.

You can write short essays or books for different sets of audiences all by giving effective prompts to ChatGPT.