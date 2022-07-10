Six years boy found dead in sewage tank pit in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:25 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Representational Image.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A six-year old boy, Lokesh Reddy died after falling into a pit dug for a sewage tank in Chinnalingapur of Thangalapalli mandal.

According to family members, Lokesh Reddy, who went outside to play on Saturday afternoon, did not return home even in the night.

Worried over the disappearance of their ward, family members searched for the boy in the village but in vain. Finally, they found the dead body in the pit located in the premises of their house.

They suspected that the boy might have fallen in a sewage pit accidentally and died. Parents father Sangareddy and mother Bhavani broke down heavily over the death of their ward. Lokesh Reddy is the younger son of the couple.

Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

