| Six Yr Old Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Up

Six-yr-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP

By IANS Published Date - 10:35 AM, Tue - 7 March 23

Representational Image

Lakhimpur Kheri: A six-year-old girl has been killed in a leopard attack in Isanagar area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The girl had gone to answer nature’s call near the Ghaghra river’s canal when she was attacked on Monday evening.

N.K Chaturvedi, range officer of Dhaurahra, said, “We are monitoring the area. A cage will be placed if there is frequent movement of the big cat in the area.”

Eight children have reportedly died in such attacks in this area in the past three years.