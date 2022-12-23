Telangana: Captured Leopard released in Amrabad forests

After capturing the leopard from the manufacturing plant, Forest officials had shifted it to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:35 AM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: A Leopard, which ventured into the Hetero Drugs Limited’s manufacturing plant at Kazipally industrial Estate, Sangareddy on December 16th midnight, was released into the wild forest at Mannanur under Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Thursday midnight.

The animal was a male Leopard, aged between four and five years.

After capturing the leopard from the manufacturing plant, Forest officials had shifted it to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. The Leopard was under medical observation for three days at the Zoo Park and after confirming that it was healthy, Forest officials released it into the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

On December 16th midnight, December, the Hetero staff had noticed a leopard moving in their lab. They immediately captured a video of the Leopard moving inside the plant area and communicated the same to the District Forest Officer, Sangareddy.

The DFO, Sangareddy, Sridhar Rao along with the concerned Forest Range Officer and other field staff reached the premises of Hetero Drugs Limited and found it moving in a large plant area of 100 feet length among machinery and other equipment.

After several attempts to take the Leopard into trap cage, the rescue team finally got an opportunity to dart the Leopard.

The Leopard was successfully tranquilized and was shifted to a transport cage and taken to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for recovery from tranquilizing drugs and thorough medical checkup.

After medical examination and certification from the zoo officials, the Leopard was translocated to Amrabad Tiger Reserve and released in Mannanur Range where a suitable habitat for the Leopard has been identified. Eom