SK Telecom, Samsung develop advanced 5G Cloud system

SK Telecom and Samsung signed a partnership earlier this year for the research of advanced 5G solutions and 6G technology development.

By | Published: 1:25 pm

Seoul: Mobile carrier SK Telecom said on Sunday it has developed a next-generation cloud native core network system with Samsung Electronics that can provide better 5G services.

A core network is the central part of a telecommunications infrastructure that handles key tasks, including device certification and quality of service management, for mobile subscribers to access various services.

SK Telecom said its latest core network is the first in the industry to meet the Release 16 standards from the global wireless standards body 3GPP that cover the second phase of 5G solutions, reports Yonhap news agency.

The network system, which SK Telecom co-developed with Samsung after two years of collaboration, is based on a cloud native format whose network functions are modularised for highly flexible scaling and uses service communication proxy (SCP) technology.

The technology allows the carrier to provide low latency, ultra-high speed and enhanced connectivity in 5G services at superb quality.

SK Telecom said its SCP solution, named T-Mesh, can improve communications speed by 30 percent and provides stable data traffic management.

SK Telecom and Samsung signed a partnership earlier this year for the research of advanced 5G solutions and 6G technology development.