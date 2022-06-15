Sky is the limit for those who have potential: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao advised aspirants not to get disappointed if they fail to crack the State recruitment examinations. Speaking at the awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ at Siddipet, he said that department public sector companies of the union government were also recruiting every year. Apart from the government sector, Rao educated them that there are plenty of opportunities in the private sector. He said that for candidates, who have the potential, the sky is the limit for growth in the private sector. Talking about the free coaching being provided by him in Siddipet, Rao said that he was providing TET coaching to 600 aspirants and constable coaching for over 1,300 aspirants.

The Minister said that he has been providing free coaching to the job aspirants for the last six years. He asked them to draw inspiration from Balalatha, director, CSB IAS Academy, Dr CS Vepa, founder of Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills, Muzammil Khan, Additional Collector, and Buddhi Akhil and Sridhar who cracked the Civil Services examinations recently. He further said that the women will have more opportunities because the Telangana government had reserved 33 per cent of Police jobs for women. Rao asked them to stay away from social networking sites, and smartphones until the examination is completed. He said that the government has decided to give two months gap between every examination to allow the aspirants to concentrate on each examination. He said that they have issued notifications to over 31,000 posts this year. Rao said that they will shortly give notification for over 9,200 Group-IV jobs shortly.