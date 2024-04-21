Huzurabad youth dies in road accident in US

Nivesh was a computer science engineering second year student at the Arizona State University. He was the grandson of well known doctor Mukka Krishnamurthy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 08:33 PM

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: A youngster from Huzurabad, Mukka Nivesh (20), died in a road accident in Phoenix, Arizona in the United States of America on Sunday.

According to family members, Nivesh met with an accident while returning from college. The incident occurred when the car in which Nivesh and another student Goutham were traveling, was reportedly hit by a car from behind. Both Nivesh and Goutham died.

Also Read Borewell drilling machines, winding machine repair stalls make merry in Telangana

Nivesh was a computer science engineering second year student at the Arizona State University. He was the grandson of well known doctor Mukka Krishnamurthy.

His parents Naveen and Swathi are also doctors. The Arizona police are investigating, with the family here waiting for more information and are making arrangements to bring the body back home.