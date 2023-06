‘SLW Plan’ For Better Savings | Systematic Lumpsum Withdrawal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: PFRD is planning to introduce a new option for fund withdrawal – Systematic Lumpsum Withdrawal (SLW) for NPS subscribers. The Systematic Lumpsum Withdrawal plan will allow you to withdraw your corpus monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, until the age of 75.

