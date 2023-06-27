US Visa Process Made Easy For Indians: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the conclusion of his US visit on Saturday, said that two new American consulates will be opened in India: Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the conclusion of his US visit on Saturday, said that two new American consulates will be opened in India: Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. This significant move aims to streamline the visa application process and cater to the increasing demand among skilled workers, business travelers, and students.

