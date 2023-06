Cheriyal Scroll Painting: 13th Century Art Form

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:07 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is home to various art forms. From Pochampally sarees to Kondapalli toys, every corner of this State has a rich heritage. One such art form that has been passed down to over fifteen generations is Cheriyal Scroll Painting.

