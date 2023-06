Ashada Bonalu Started In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated annually during Ashada Masam. Golconda Bonalu began on June 22 this year. The festival is celebrated in twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and other parts of Telangana.