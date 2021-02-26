Small modular nuclear reactors are now beautiful for plant makers

Small modular reactors are the ones which are factory-made compact with less than 300 MW capacity.

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Chennai: For global nuclear power plant makers, small is now beautiful and they are looking at populating their small modular reactors across the world, said industry experts. With lesser gestation time, higher power generation period and lower risks, nuclear power plant manufacturers are now of the view that small is beautiful and are in favour of small modular reactors, say experts.

India is also looking at designing and developing such small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are the ones which are factory-made compact with less than 300 MW capacity. Nuclear power equipment manufacturers like Russia’s Rosatom, French company EDF and the US based NuScale Energy are now looking at the small modular reactor segment.

“Small modular reactors of various types, capacity and features are being conceptualised and designed by various countries. Few such reactors are expected to start commercial operation of pilot/demonstration plants shortly. Large scale deployment of new designs of such reactors are expected by 2030,” Sunil Ganju, Member, Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing, Department of Atomic Energy said.

Global industry players are looking at the possibility of small reactors replacing old thermal power plants. “About 200 GW capacity of thermal plants in India are expected to retire by 2050,” Ganju said at a recent webinar organised by India Energy Forum.

“The whole nuclear power programme began with small reactors and then went for bigger ones for economic reasons. After the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters some countries started thinking in favour of small modular reactors. For the plant manufacturers this gives an opportunity to expand their product lines,” a senior industry expert said preferring anonymity.