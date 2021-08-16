South India’s top actor-director combos team up again

Trade analysts are hoping winning actor-director teams could rake in the moolah

New Delhi: Theaters have opened up in some parts of the country and movie buffs are waiting to experience cinema on the big screen once again.

Seeing the excitement soar high among audiences, the four major film industries of the south – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada – are not willing to take any risks.

Some of the most successful actor-director combinations are working together again to recreate the magic of their chemistry.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Telugu star Allu Arjun is trending every day on social media with the shoot of his film ‘Pushpa’ coming to an end. This film brings Arjun back with director Sukumar. Both of them worked together for the first time in 2004 film ‘Arya’ and later its sequel. The film was a success at the box office and brought both Arjun and Sukumar unparalleled acclaim. It will be interesting to see if they get the cash registers ringing again.

Adivi Sesh and Shashi Kiran Tikka

They last worked together in the 2018 blockbuster ‘Goodachari’ and actor Adivi Sesh and director Shashi Kiran Tikka have teamed up again for biographical drama ‘Major’. With both these names known for their expertise in thriller and action, fans have high expectations from a film on 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Simbu and Gautham Menon

Tamil star Silambarasan aka Simbu will be directed by Gautham Menon for the third time in ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu’. The actor-director duo have earlier given hit films ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ and ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’. For this upcoming film, Simbu has undergone a major body transformation.

Ravi Teja and Ramesh Varma

After working in 2011’s ‘Veera’, actor Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma are coming together again with ‘Khiladi’. The film will be high on action with Ravi playing the role of a police officer. While the actor enjoys unparalleled following of loyal fans, it would be interesting to see if ‘Khiladi’ would set milestones which ‘Veera’ couldn’t.