Snehit, Pranitha emerge champs

Hyderabad: SFR Snehit (MLR) and G Pranitha (HVS) emerged champions in the youth boys and girls at the seventh Telangana State Stag table tennis championship that concluded at Anandnagar Welfare Association Sports Academy, Khairtabad, on Monday.

The top eight positions:

Boys: 1. SFR Snehit (MLR), 2. Mohammed Ali (LBS), 3. B. Varun Shanker (MLR), 4. Sainath Reddy (MLR), 5. Saroj Siril (AWA), 6. Kesavan Khannan (MLR), 7. B. Vatsin, 8. B.Vrishin

Girls: 1. G.Pranitha (HVS), 2. Varuni Jaiswal (GSM), 3. V.Laasya (AWA), 4. N.Bhavitha (GSM), 5. Raga Niveditha (MLR), 6. V.Saasya (AWA), 7. Vinichitra Yadav (MLR), 8. Hanifa Khatoon (VPG)

