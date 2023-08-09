Sobhita Dhulipala states she’s readjusting her decisions as an actor

The actor said going forward she wants to do work that will make her feel "fulfilled".

By PTI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Mumbai: After back-to-back releases, Sobhita Dhulipala says she has not signed anything new as she wanted some time off from acting to recalibrate herself. Dhulipala had a busy year where she featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s two-part adaptation of period epic “Ponniyin Selvan” as well as Disney+Hotstar series “The Night Manager”.

She is now looking forward to the premiere of the second season of popular Prime Video series “Made in Heaven” and the actor said going forward she wants to do work that will make her feel “fulfilled”.

“It has been a very beautiful year for me. All the work that I did in the last couple of years (is coming out now)… There are two other projects from the past that I’ve done and they might come out this year or soon enough.

“But that aside, I’ve taken some time out of that cycle and haven’t signed anything in the past few months. I want to make choices that make me feel something. I’m at a space where I’m recalibrating as an actor. I want to find a path that makes me feel fulfilled,” Dhulipala told PTI in an interview.

Her upcoming projects include Indian-origin actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man”. “There’s a bunch of releases that have happened. I don’t think people are missing me. So, it’s fine. I’m going to take some time (off).” In the second season of “Made in Heaven”, Dhulipala returns as wedding planner Tara Khanna, a role that made her a popular face in the industry when the first season came out in 2019.

Dhulipala said the fame she attained with the Prime Video series was a “double-edged sword” for her career. “I understand that perhaps a producer might have a little more confidence in me now than before (thinking) that she has been accepted by the audience or people have enjoyed her work in a certain space, so she is good enough as an asset for me to put on money, maybe she will be guarantee, certain amount of visibility.

“The other side is that because Tara was loved and it is a distinct character, those are the kind of parts being offered. So it is a double edge sword, it is a tightrope, and you walk with as much grace as you can,” Dhulipala, who previously acted in films like “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Chef” and “Kaalakaandi”, said.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, “Made in Heaven” chronicles the lives of Tara (Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven, and the challenges they face in their lives. The second chapter is directed by Akhtar, Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Dhulipala recalled the excitement she felt when the makers first approached her for the project. Tara’s complex persona and the narrative caught her attention instantly, the actor added. “The writing was sensitive, but it also had a bit of satire. I could sense that there was some kind of commentary on socio-economic hustle. I thought it was enjoyable. When I got to know about the filmmakers involved, there was certain confidence that this would be done tastefully and sensitively.

“I was just a kid, who got the chance to play a part that had so much meaning and depth. As an audience, personally, I would love to watch such a part, so to be able to do it, it was empowering.” The actor said while she knew that she had a great role, she didn’t anticipate that Tara Khanna would become a part of her “social identity” when she auditioned for the part.

“It took a while for them to call (back). I had heard that they were looking at big names. It was going to be an important character. I was just hoping I’ll get to play something like that. At that point, I had no idea that this would go on to become a large part of my social identity. I think I was just excited for the character.” Actor Shivani Raghuvanshi, who plays Jazz, an employee in Tara’s team, said when she learnt that Akhtar would be making the show, she immediately auditioned for it.

“The casting director told me about the audition and said it is for a show to be made by Zoya Akhtar, I was sold. I remember the scene I had auditioned for, it was, ‘Can you call me Jazz’. I did that scene and I knew it was fine. I thought they liked it but they didn’t reveal it at that time.

“But then I didn’t get a call, I was like, ‘I gave it a good shot and they liked it’. I was like, ‘Big people cast known people and that they won’t take me’. I got a call after a month that I’ve been shortlisted.” “Made in Heaven” season two will be out on Prime Video on Thursday.