Society to Save Rocks organised Run for Rocks event in Hyderabad

About 125 runners participated with enthusiasm in preparation for the upcoming NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, and ran distance of 5 km, 10 km, 20 km and 28 km.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Society to Save Rocks and the Hyderabad Runners conducted the annual ‘Run for Rocks’ in the wee hours of Sunday starting from scenic rock scape of Ghaar-e-Mubarak.

The run was aimed at highlighting the rocky outcrops that are unique to Telangana and the fact that rocky terrains lend themselves to both to physical fitness of humans and more importantly to maintaining the balance of the ecology.

The Run for Rocks was flagged off by 12 year-old Avani Yerragunta, an avid upcoming rock climber. A student of class 8th at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills, Avani has been making strides in bouldering field of sports.

The rock sites that are in and around the twin cities offer ample opportunity for cross training and are utilized by sports trainers and defense personnel for this purpose. A simple walk in the rocks provides the much needed physical exercise and a healthy dose of Vitamin D, a press release said.