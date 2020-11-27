Soldier killed in Pakistan firing on LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Poonch sector on Thursday night.

By | Published: 12:05 pm

Jammu: A soldier, who was injured in firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

He said, “Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Subedar Swatantra Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Subedar Swatantra Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”.

The martyred soldier belonged to Uttarakhand.