‘Solo Bratuke So Better’ to release on Christmas

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Sai Tej-starrer ‘Solo Bratuke So Better’ will hit theatres on December 25. Produced by BVSN Prasad of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, it is being directed by Subbu. Zee Studio will release the much-awaited movie. Nabha Natesh will star opposite Sai Tej in the movie.

Talking about the film’s release, Sai Tej, said, “We all know the kind of situation we are facing this year. So we hope to entertain the audience at this juncture. And, I am glad that our movie is coming out in theatres for Christmas.”

BVSN Prasad said that he is excited about the entertainer’s release on December 25. “We all hope our film will entertain the audience big time,” he added. The film’s music has been composed by Thaman.

