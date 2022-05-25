Some forces provoking a caste to come to power: Gutha Sukender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Nalgonda: Indirectly targeting the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman on Wednesday said that some forces were trying to come to power in the state by provoking people of a caste.

Speaking at a media conference held in his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that leaders of a political party were power hungry and waiting to loot the resources of the state, if their party came to power. They downgraded themselves to use a ‘caste’ to achieve their selfish interests. Referring to in-fight in the Congress party, he opined that the Congress would not be capable of providing a stable governance due to its internal matters.

He said that the state has witnessed comprehensive development in the last eight years due to vision of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The ruling of Chandrashekhar Rao was mandate for completion of the ongoing project and welfare of the people in the state.

He reminded that 12 Chief Ministers except two, who ruled united Andhra Pradesh were from Andhra and looted the natural resources, diverted the funds and irrigation to their areas at the cost of Telangana. When united Andhra Pradesh got Rs 3,000 crore NABARD loan, mere Rs 300 crore was allocated for Telangana in a grave injustice.

Strongly criticizing the Centre for bringing changes in rules of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) to create hurdles to Telangana state in getting loans. The act of the Centre was against the spirit of federalism, he added. Narendra Modi government was also showing discrimination towards our state in allocating funds. The Centre should keep in mind that the strong states would strengthen the country, he added.