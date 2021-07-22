Some selfie time doesn’t hurt: Rakul Preet Singh

On the work front, she was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’.

Sharing an absolutely gorgeous selfie on Instagram, actor Rakul Preet Singh highlighted the importance of me time. Wearing a lavender outfit and elegant makeup, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Some me time and selfie time doesn’t hurt.”

“So cute Rakul,” commented an Instagram user on her latest selfie. “Favourite star”, “Gorgeous” and “I love you”, were some of the other comments.

Just a day ago, the actor wished Shilpa Reddy on her birthday. Sharing a selfie of her with Shilpa, Samantha Akkineni and Lakshmi Manchu, she wrote, “Happpy Happpy bdayyy beautiful @shilpareddy.official. May you shine always. PS: I always realize on your bday that we don’t have enough pics.”

On the work front, she was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul is busy with an untitled Krish film in Telugu, ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Ayalaan’ in Tamil, ‘Mayday’ and ‘ThankGod’ in Hindi. She will also star in ‘Doctor G’ with Ayushmann Khurrana.

