Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha

By | Published: 5:32 pm

Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The ‘Dabangg,’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday wish for her. The picture sees the mother-daughter duo posing with celebratory balloons along with two balloons in the shape of number 70. “Happy birthdayyyy to my cutie patoutie!! Its a big one haan,” she wrote in the caption. Several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post to extend birthday greetings to the ‘Shaitaan,’ actor.

‘Being pregnant during pandemic was scary’

Mindy Kaling, who recently welcomed her second child, says being pregnant during the pandemic was a scary experience. She has also praised frontline workers in a new tweet. “Thanks to everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need,” Mindy tweeted. On October 9, Mindy shared that she has given birth to her second child, a baby boy. Kaling made the announcement during an episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, reports people.com. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling told the host.

New Show

Karan Wahi shares scoops on Bigg Buzz

Actor Karan Wahi will share exclusive scoops about the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, on a new show titled Bigg Buzz. “It is a wonderful feeling to be associated with one of the biggest reality shows in India, ‘Bigg Boss’, through the entertainment platform ‘Bigg Buzz’,” Karan said. “The show is a one of a kind entertainer that appeals to viewers of all ages. Fans of the show are in for a gala time as we bring them closer to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house with fun challenges and an opportunity to interact with the contestants. I look forward to having candid conversations with the evictees and I am hoping to make them spill some beans on the biggest secrets of this season,” he added.

Instagram rolls out 3 new audio feature

After Instagram announced a new short-form video-sharing feature–Reels– the company has now upgraded the audio function in Reels. They have rolled out three new features to make it easier for users to share and save audio clips. According to Mashable, the Instagram users can now save audio clips, share audio pages over Direct Messages, and browse through new sections like ‘For You’ and ‘Trending’. These new features will make it easier for users to share and save audio clips. The latest update with the new features has already begun rolling out. Instagram has been releasing regular updates for the short-form video sharing feature even though it was launched only recently. Users can now share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio through Direct Messages on Instagram.