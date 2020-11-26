Sonakshi Sinha shares mesmerising sunset pictures from Maldives

New Delhi: Actor Sonakshi Sinha who has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives on Wednesday treated her fans to a mesmerising picture of the sunset.
The ‘Dabangg,’ actor took to Instagram to share the picture of her seated by the sea and enjoying the sunset’s picturesque view.
The 33-year-old actor is seen wearing a neon green coloured dress, which she paired up with matching flip-flops.
“Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter? Sunset cruise at the resort,” she wrote in the caption.
The ‘Rowdy Rathore,’ actor has been sharing pictures from her Maldives trip.