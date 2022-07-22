Sony TV’s ‘Indian Idol’ auditions to take place in Mumbai on July 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol’ is one of the most prestigious and sought-after singing reality shows on Indian television, which has given wings to many aspiring singers on a national platform. The show that premiered in 2004 has given the nation wondrous voices like Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of Season 12, Pawandeep Rajan, who took the nation by storm with his melodious voice.

‘Indian Idol’ aura has started spreading to various cities! Continuing the journey, auditions in Mumbai will take place on July 24 at Nahar International School, Off Saki Vihar road, Andheri from 8 am onwards. Post Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore and Lucknow auditions, the channel has further planned a robust multi-city audition series that will traverse across the country. Calling out to all the young, energetic, spirited, and talented singers to give their best shot at a centre nearest to them.

Talking about the auditions, Pawandeep Rajan, one of the most versatile singers and recent winner of ‘Indian Idol S12’ gets nostalgic about his journey from being a singer to achieving fame in India and becoming a nationwide-recognised talent.

He shares, “I have always wanted to be a singer and have been playing the tabla since I was two-and-a-half years old. A prestigious platform like ‘Indian Idol’ has helped me fulfil my dreams and turn them into reality. I have learnt everything about music on this show. During the auditions, I remember that Sawai Bhatt had auditioned before me, and I never thought that I would be able to make it this far with such talented singers competing against me.”

“‘Indian Idol’ as a platform has always surprised me from the audition stage to being a winner. I can never thank this platform enough for making me who I am today. I have earned myself a singer’s identity and my family huge respect. So, I urge everyone to please go for the auditions, as you too can be the next davedaar,” he adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)