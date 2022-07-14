Sony’s revolutionary sound bar, home theatre system unveiled at Audio & Beyond

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The new frontier in surround sound, Sony unveiled their revolutionary sound bar and home theatre system — HT-A7000 Sound Bar and HT-A9 Home Theatre System — at Audio & Beyond in Jubilee Hills, which is the largest home cinema and home automation experience centre by Bajaj Electronics. Sunil Nayyar — Managing Director of Sony India, along with Karan Bajaj – CEO, Bajaj Electronics, unveiled the products.

With HT-A9 – 7.1.4ch home theatre system with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Wireless Subwoofer, hear sound beyond boundaries. With unique 360 spatial sound mapping technology, the HT-A9 immerses you in a multi-dimensional experience that takes music and movies to a whole new level.

The 360 spatial sound mapping soundbar with wireless subwoofer and rear speaker HT-A7000 – 9.1.2ch is built with two up-firing speakers for overhead sound, two beam tweeters and five front speakers for wider surround and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. It allows you to experience virtual surround sound like never before.

Speaking on the occasion Karan Bajaj said, “We are delighted with the presence of Sunil Nayyar at the unveiling of their revolutionary sound bar and home theatre system by Sony India at our newly unveiled outlet of Audio & Beyond. Our showroom offers citizens the thrill and delight of real theatrical sound, the visual effects, the ambience which all constitute a complete ‘experience’ of watching a movie, listening to music, playing games at homes, etc. We thank Sunil Nayyar for choosing Audio & Beyond for the launch of their revolutionary products — sound bar and home theatre system.”

Thanking Karan Bajaj for hosting the unveiling of the revolutionary sound bar and home theatre System — HT-A7000 and HT-A9 — which comes with 360 spatial sound mapping, Sunil Nayyar said, “We look forward to provide the ‘Sony Experience’ to the music-loving and sound experience-loving people in India.