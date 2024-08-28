KTR criticizes Congress for alleging BRS-BJP collusion after Kavitha’s Bail

Taking to social media forum X, Rama Rao emphasized that all these bail grants occurred after the NDA government was formed, suggesting that the Congress’s allegations of BRS-BJP collusion were baseless and politically motivated

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 03:59 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the rationale behind the frivolous statements on a collusion between the BRS and the BJP being made by the “Congress fellows” in the wake of the grant of bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday strongly countered them recalling that prominent leaders from the Congress party as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also granted bail by the courts in the case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate in December 2015.

The AAP has been part of the INDIA alliance in recent elections. Its leader Manish Sisodia was granted bail a week ago. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been on bail since 2015 in the infamous “Note for Vote” scandal.

Also Read BRS leader Kavitha expected to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday

Taking to social media forum X, Rama Rao emphasized that all these bail grants occurred after the NDA government was formed, suggesting that the Congress’s allegations of BRS-BJP collusion were baseless and politically motivated.

Congress fellows who are making frivolous statements about BRS & BJP collusion Please Note 👇 ✳️ Both Sonia Gandhi Ji & Rahul Gandhi have been granted bail in ED case in December, 2015 ✳️ AAP that has been part of INDIA alliance in recent elections. It’s leader Manish Sisodia… pic.twitter.com/aL1CEp9oSO — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 28, 2024