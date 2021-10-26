South Central Railway hoopsters enter semis

Hyderabad: South Central Railway alongwith Customs & Central Tax, Sanathnagar Playground and Nizam Basketball Academy made it to the last four stage of the Legends Basketball Tournament conducted by CCOB Basketball Club. While South Central Railway toyed with with KVBR 59-29, Sanathnagar Playground.

Aided by a sterling performance from Nikhil Sai, had the measure of Loyola Academy 86-79, Nizam basketball Academy managed to squeeze past KPHB in a gruelling duel by a solitary point at 92-91 while Customs and Central Tax outplayed Saints 65-49.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes which went to the wire, Nizam BA had to in dig before downing fighting KPHB.

Results: SCR 59(Raj 13 Kaushik 12 Vijay 12 Santosh 10) bt KVBR 29 (Raja 8); Sanathnagar Playground 86 (Shoaib 10 Nikhil Sai 42) bt Loyola Academy 79 (Rahul 29 Sudershan 13 Vamshi 23); Nizam Basketball Academy 92 (Kaushik 33 Balaji 22 Charan 18 Majid 10) bt KPHB 91 (Akhil 34 Sai Krishna 19 arvindh 24); Customs and Central Tax 62 (Vinay Yadav 10, Vijay Kumar 13 Rajat 10 Venkat Reddy 12) bt Saints 49 (Steve 10 Abhishek 9 Dujon 7 Agni 9).

