South Delhi BJP leader succumbs to self-inflicted gunshot wound

Initial investigations suggest that Karan Banka, a resident of Greater Kailash-1, was grappling with financial hardships and in need of financial assistance.

New Delhi: A BJP leader, who shot himself on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital this morning, an official said here.

Karan Banka, a resident of Greater Kailash-1, was facing financial difficulties and needed money, the initial probe revealed.

According to police, on Wednesday, they received a late-night call informing them that around 12:30 p.m., Banka had slipped in the bathroom, resulting in a head injury.

He was subsequently admitted to Max Hospital Saket.

“The Station House Officer (SHO) of GK police station, along with the staff, arrived at the hospital. It was discovered that Karan had suffered a gunshot wound, which he had inflicted on himself in his bathroom,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

“The gunshot had an entry wound on the right temple and an exit wound on the left. Karan had a personal Personal Security Officer (PSO), and the firearm used in the incident was licensed and belonged to the PSO, Dinesh,” said the DCP.

Initial inquiries suggest that Karan was actively involved in politics. “In recent times, he had been facing financial difficulties and had been seeking investments from people he knew,” said the DCP.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Appropriate legal actions are being pursued in this matter” the DCP added.

