Spanish Sports Council, RFEF, and LaLiga unite against racism in joint campaign

The campaign will also be visible across LaLiga stadiums through information leaflets for fans.

By IANS Updated On - 04:08 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

A protester holds up a photo of Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr and a message that reads in Portuguese; "Fight racism" during a protest against the racism suffered by Vinicius. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Spanish Sports Council (CSD), the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have joined forces for a campaign against racism, through which the three institutions want to unanimously show their absolute and unequivocal rejection of any racist behaviour.

The campaign, as well as being featured on the national and international broadcasts of all matches, on the logo and advertising boards, will also be visible across LaLiga stadiums through information leaflets for fans.

It will also be visible on the placards carried by the starting line-ups, as well as on players’ armbands in future matches.

“Racists, out of football” and “United Against Racism” aim to bring together the strength of everyone: institutions, clubs, players, and fans with the goal of eradicating racism and those who display racist behaviour from our football.

