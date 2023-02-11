Special drive to contain sale of spurious milk across Telangana: Talasani

Minister Talasani said the government was establishing a Green Field Mega Dairy Plant with 5 lakh litres per day capacity at Imarath Kanche, Raviryal village in Rangareddy

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav speaking in the Assembly.

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said a special drive would be conducted in association with the health department to contain sale of spurious milk by private dairies across the State shortly.

Telangana was producing 56.51 lakh litres per day during the lean season from March to July. The production escalates to 90 lakh litres per day during the flush season from August to February, he said, adding the total milk requirement of the State was 116.69 lakh litres per day, he said.

Replying to a question by BRS MLA G Venkata Ramana Reddy in the Assembly on sale of spurious milk by a few private dairies, the Minister said a special drive would be conducted to curb such irregularities.

On the expansion plans of Vijaya Dairy, the Minister said the government was establishing a Green Field Mega Dairy Plant with 5 lakh litres per day capacity (extendable upto 8 lakh litres per day) at Imarath Kanche, Raviryal village in Rangareddy. It was being set up under DIDF scheme with NDDB assistance with an outlay of Rs.246.4 crore. It would be opened in August this year, he added.