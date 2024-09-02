Congress govt’s actions endangering lives of Sircilla weavers, says KTR

Condemns government's decision to refrain from placing orders for Bathukamma sarees, which he argued directly affected livelihood of weaving community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 12:14 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress government for its neglect of weavers from Sircilla, warning that its actions are endangering lives and livelihoods. He accused the government of criminal negligence, particularly concerning the adverse impact on weavers.

“Sircilla, which has prospered for ten years, is now facing setbacks due to the Congress government’s indifference. Even if one more life is lost, it should be considered as murder by the Congress government,” he said.

Taking to X on Monday, Rama Rao condemned the government’s decision to refrain from placing orders for Bathukamma sarees, which he argued directly affected the livelihood of the weaving community.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to set aside political differences and take immediate action to support those affected. The BRS leader demanded to know whether this was the Praja Palana (people’s governance) that the Congress promised during the elections.

The BRS working president also highlighted the State government’s failure to respond to repeated appeals to support weavers from Sircilla. “How many more lives must be lost before you wake up?” he asked, demanding immediate steps to provide livelihood opportunities for the weavers.

In another post, Rama Rao also questioned the sudden financial crisis at Vijaya Dairy, a state-owned enterprise. He wondered why Vijaya Dairy, which has been profitable and paid dividends to the government for five consecutive years, is now facing losses.

Pointing out that the lives of lakhs of dairy farmers depended on the company, he demanded that the government must clarify whether this crisis was due to incompetence or another reason. He called for immediate intervention to safeguard the company and the livelihoods it supports.