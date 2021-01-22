Special drive to make Hyderabad beggar-free

The decision to this effect was taken during City Coordination committee meeting held at GHMC head office here on Thursday.

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Intensifying its efforts to make Hyderabad beggar-free, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with Police and Revenue Departments will be launching yet another special drive shortly. After identifying the beggars, training will be imparted to healthy and fit persons to take up self-employment prorgammes while others will be provided rehabilitation at shelter homes spread across the city.

The decision to this effect was taken during City Coordination committee meeting held at GHMC head office here on Thursday. Apart from the GHMC, officials from Cyberabad, Rachakonda police, TSSPDCL, Metro Rail, HMDA and Revenue Departments participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said apart from initiatives taken up in the past, a special drive would be conducted to make Hyderabad beggar-free. GHMC Commissioner appealed the citizens to share information about beggars at different junctions, religious places and other locations.

In connection with the damaged roads repairs and filling up of potholes, Lokesh Kumar instructed officials to issue notices to agencies, if there was any negligence on their part. Also, to ensure effective implementation of street vending policy, he said, a committee would be formed involving the civic body and the city police.

Regarding measures being taken to ensure pedestrians safety and reduce road accidents, police officials requested the municipal corporation to accord priority for developing footpaths, maintenance of existing ones, providing signboards, road dividers and also to fill up potholes. In this regard, a list of black spots was also submitted to GHMC.

In response, the GHMC Commissioner instructed the officials to take action immediately. He further said the GHMC was constructing 30 foot over bridges in different areas for the convenience of pedestrians and instructed officials of HMWSSB, Metro Rail, electricity to make joint inspections of the sites and facilitate early completion of the structures, a press release issued here on Thursday said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .