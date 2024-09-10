Special drive underway in Khammam to issue certificates lost in floods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 08:09 PM

Collector Muzammil Khan.

Khammam: The district administration has launched a special drive to issue educational certificates and property documents that were either damaged or lost in recent rains and Munnuru floods in the district.

District Collector Muzammil Khan informed that 72 teams have been formed to cover flood affected villages, Sathupalli, Wyra and Madhira towns. The teams would visit households and receive applications from the affected public with details of certificates required to be issued.

He said that based on the details of the certificates given in the application, steps would be taken to issue the certificates by the officials of the concerned departments. The applications would be received for 10 days.

Every day in the evening the teams would collate the details department-wise and entries would be made in the register. After the survey process, special camps would be organised for the applicants who were not covered during the survey to receive applications, the Collector noted.

Steps would be taken to issue the certificates after getting all the certificates related to an applicant, they would be laminated and handed back to the applicant in a folder at home. The certificates would be issued free of cost as the government would pay Mee-Seva, Dharani and other fees as well as lamination costs, Khan revealed.

Similarly, special camps would be set up in 14 flood-affected divisions under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits and applications would be accepted from Tuesday onwards from those who have lost their certificates and valuable documents. The camps would be organised in municipal divisions 46, 47, 48, 11, 16, 17, 49, 28, 29, 30, 59, 60, 34 and 35.

Those who have urgent need of certificates for admissions, employment in foreign countries could call toll free number 1077 and proofs should be submitted through WhatsApp to 9063211298 regarding their emergency. Steps would be taken to provide provisional certificates to them within a week, the Collector added.