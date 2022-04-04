Special edition watches for timepieces aficionados

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 03:31 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: One of the greatest technological innovations witnessed by humankind, timepieces are coveted by collectors across the globe. Building a desirable watch collection goes beyond just acquiring prized and expensive watches. It also makes one part of a fraternity of watch aficionados who are always on the lookout for masterpieces of horological engineering.

This affiliation can become even more exclusive if one acquires limited edition watches which are rare to find and are created to pay homage to an individual, country, team, or even a memorable event.

Here are some exquisite limited edition watches:

Royal Oak Offshore Michael Schumacher edition wristwatch

To own an Audemars Piguet equates to owning horological perfection with great detailing and technique. This limited edition Michael Schumacher collection watch is a part of a limited edition of 500 pieces released in tribute to German F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Notable design features include two blue stars and five red stars (on the outer tachy scale) symbolising the seven titles of world champion driver. The watch comes in an 18K pink gold case and features an Anthracite dial with ‘Méga Tapisserie’ pattern.

GMT-Master Pepsi jubilee bracelet wristwatch

This Rolex Pepsi Jubilee Bracelet Wristwatch comes with a combination of the red and blue bezel. The watch is also referred to as the Rolex ‘Pepsi’ by enthusiasts owing to its colour combination. The black dial of the watch perfectly contrasts the stainless steel body and the jubilee bracelet. Created circa 1991, the watch is offered along with a box and papers.

Big Bang King Power Red Devil Manchester United wristwatch

From the brilliant design cell of the Swiss watchmakers, Hublot, comes this iconic watch as a tribute to the legendary Manchester United Football Club (MUFC). Created as part of a 500-piece limited edition, the Big Bang King Power Red Devil Manchester United wrist watch consists of the actual grass from the Old Trafford stadium. This watch is part of the special edition of 250 pieces made from 18k King gold.

Royal Oak Offshore Survivor chronograph wristwatch

Extremely rare, this limited edition Royal Oak Offshore Survivor Chronograph Wristwatch by Audemars Piguet is a sheer force of modern design and craftsmanship. With only 1,000 pieces ever created in 2008, the same year the last movie of the action series was released, the watch is inspired by none other than the ultimate battleground survivor — Rambo. The design is an ode to the raw survival instincts of the mercenary.

Royal Oak Offshore Arnold Schwarzenegger – The legacy chronograph wristwatch

This is an Audemars Piguet Limited Edition wristwatch created as a tribute to the Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. This timepiece is a part of a limited edition of 1,500. It comes in a black ceramic case with a ceramic crown and 18k rose gold pushers. The dial of the watch is black with luminous 18k rose gold Arabic numeral hour markers and hands.

— Jehangir Readymoney

Luxury Watch Expert

AstaGuru Auction House

