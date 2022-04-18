Cubism in Indian Art

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: A revolutionary movement that changed the course of art in 20th century Europe, Cubism rejected the Renaissance view that art should be executed and seen through a fixed angle of vision. Ushered in by famous artists Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque, the term Cubism was coined by French art critic Louis Vauxcelles when an abstract landscape by Braque reminded him of cubes.

Heralded as the earliest proponent of Cubism in India, Gaganendranath Tagore began experimenting with a bright colour palette and fragmented form and had assimilated Cubist influence in his works by 1921. The influence of Cubism can be seen in his works such as Bed of Arrows, Temple, Dwarakapuri and City in the Night.

In his book ‘Triumph of Modernism,’ art critic Partha Mitter describes him as “the only Indian painter before the 1940s who made use of the language and syntax of Cubism in his painting”. Gaganendranath Tagore used Cubist elements to construct his dream fantasies. Amalgamating Cubism with light, shadow, and space together in his black-and-white paintings, the artist sought to emphasise the stark simplicity of form and structure.

The post-Independence generation of artists was inspired by the globalisation of arts and various art movements that had sprung in Europe. Several of the modernists of the time also went abroad and studied arts at foreign institutions.

In this creatively germane environment, several Indian artists started to create works inspired by the movement. One of the important modernists of his era, Jehangir Sabavala was highly inspired by Cubism and treated Indian scenes through a variety of analytical Cubism. Sabavala primarily worked in the medium of oil and showcased many landscapes of beach scenes and seascapes.

With an alluring play of shadow, light, and texture, Jehangir Sabavala brought a range of emotions to his paintings. In the mid-1960s, the artist returned to India and developed an individualistic style that was formed upon the synthesis of his formal training in different western styles, including Cubism.

— Sneha Gautam

Vice-President, Client Relations

AstaGuru Auction House