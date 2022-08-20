Special trains from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway will run weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati, Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar to clear extra rush.

The train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from August 29 to September 26 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction, the train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly summer special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesdays from Aug. 30 to Sepot. 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Similarly, train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 08.20hrs

In the return direction, the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from Aug. 25 to sept. 29 so as to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 06.40hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Also, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from Aug. 23 to Sept. 27 to reach Mahabubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction, train No.08586 Mahabubnagar -Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Mahabubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Mahabubnagar.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-11, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.