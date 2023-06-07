Species traits, geography predict genetic diversity in centipedes: Study

Using over 1200 sequences from a maternally inherited gene for 128 species, the study found that genetic diversity in centipedes is higher than other arthropods such as spiders and insects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Team involved, from L to R: Bharti Dharapuram, Pooja Pawar, Jahnavi Joshi

Hyderabad: A global study led by Dr Jahnavi Joshi’s group at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has found that species traits such as body size and geographic factors explain over 25 per cent of variation in genetic diversity in centipedes – a soil invertebrate group with 420 million years of evolutionary history.

Genetic diversity is a measure of differences in DNA sequences (mutations) between individuals of a species. These differences shape how they respond to environmental variability, and are known to influence species diversity.

Studies determining the drivers of genetic diversity are largely limited to a few well-studied animal groups whose genetic sequence information is widely available. However, such select groups do not represent the richness of animal diversity as a whole, and scientists lack information to assess general patterns determining genetic diversity in life forms.

“To address this gap, we studied genetic diversity among centipedes, using DNA sequences and traits including body size, vision and whether or not offspring receive care, together with distribution data sourced from museum databases and published literature,” said Dr Joshi. Centipedes are ancient arthropods, and vary widely in species traits and biogeographic history. This along with the availability of their DNA sequences, offers a unique opportunity to investigate the correlates of genetic diversity in organisms that are not familiar laboratory models.

Using over 1200 sequences from a maternally inherited gene for 128 species, the study found that genetic diversity in centipedes is higher than other arthropods such as spiders and insects. They found that genetic diversity decreases in species with larger body sizes, and is higher for species where the mother cares for offspring. It is higher in the Southern than in the Northern Hemisphere, which may be associated with historic climatic stability and low seasonality in southern latitudes. Genetic diversity increases with geographic distance between individuals, indicating a limited exchange of individuals between farther sites.

“Our study finds similarities in factors determining genetic diversity with earlier studies. This indicates that common underlying processes probably shape genetic diversity across animal groups differing in their evolutionary histories,” says Dr Bharti Dharapuram, a postdoctoral researcher and one of the authors of the study.