Speed up medical colleges works: Vemula Prasanth Reddy

Jagtial: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that a total of 1,200 doctors would come out every year once the proposed eight new medical colleges were resumed in the State.

The Minister said Telangana was the only State which was giving top priority for the education and health sector. To provide better treatment to the people by strengthening health facilities in rural areas, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to establish eight new medical colleges by spending Rs 4,000 crore, he said.

Besides providing better health facilities in rural areas, English medium education is going to be introduced in government schools from the next academic year, he said. Prasanth Reddy along with Zilla Parish chairperson Dava Vasanth and local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar inspected the works of Medical College, and Mother and Child Health Center in Jagtial on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the government decided to establish eight medical colleges in Jagtial, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Badradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubbad, Wanaparthi, Nagarkurnole, and Sangareddy.

Every year, 1,200 doctors would be produced with government expenses and the steps would be taken to ensure the new doctors to work in rural areas. It required Rs 500 crore to establish a medical college (Rs 200 crore) and hospital (Rs 300 crore).

Arrangements for the inauguration of the medical college would be made by completing pending works, he said and asked local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar to monitor medical college works and complete works as early as possible. District Libraries chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Goud, Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani, additional collector S Latha and others were present.

