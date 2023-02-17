Telangana: 991 cases related to spurious seeds booked between 2014-22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

A total of 991 cases related to manufacturing and supply of spurious seeds were booked in the last nine years in the State

Hyderabad: The commitment of the State government in curbing the menace of spurious seeds is being taken forward by the police department. A total of 991 cases related to manufacturing and supply of spurious seeds were booked in the last nine years in the State.

Between 2014-2022, according to officials, 991 cases were booked and during the same period, about 1,932 persons including dealers and suppliers were arrested in connection with manufacture and supply of spurious seeds. The Telangana police had also executed Preventive Detention Act against 58 offenders.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar said a coordinated and firm action mode of police commissioners and district superintendents to curb menace of spurious seeds was helping in crackdown down against such seeds.

Most of them have no valid license from the Agriculture department and sell spurious seeds in the guise of genuine seeds to farmers and others, said an official adding that crackdown on such dealers will continue.

According to the police, the traders were purchasing huge quantities of unauthorized spurious vegetable seeds from various States like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan for low price and selling the same to farmers and customers at higher price here.

The police advised not to purchase the local company seeds in the market and those without labeling in the market. They further said loose seeds should not be purchased.