SR University to celebrate its second convocation on Saturday

SR University’s second convocation on Saturday will be attended by Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy, film actor Tanikella Bharani, Chancellor A Varada Reddy, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 10:53 PM

SR University registrar Dr. Archana Reddy speaking at a meeting on Thursday at the university.

Warangal: SR University’s second convocation is scheduled to be held on Saturday

At a meeting held on Thursday at the university, registrar Dr. Archana Reddy informed that Cyient founder chairman, BVR Mohan Reddy, film actor, writer Tanikella Bharani, the university chancellor A Varada Reddy and its vice chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg would attend the event.

Established as a private university in Telangana in 2020, SR University has rapidly gained recognition for its commitment to excellence, research, and innovation. The university has been granted accreditations by NAAC, NBA, and UGC.

In 2023, the university achieved 98th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) besides All India 1st rank in the private Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 20).

One of the students of the institution secured a highest annual package of Rs 51 lakh per annum and it has forged collaborations and memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with reputed institutes and industries worldwide, Dr. Archana Reddy said.

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 attendees, including students, alumni, parents, industry experts, and academicians were expected to witness the convocation ceremony. Deans Dr. V. Mahesh, Dr. Suman Naredla and Dr. Ram Deshmukh were present.