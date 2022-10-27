Urvashi Rautela to romance Ram Pothineni in Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming film

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela seems to be climbing the success ladder thanks to her hard work and dedication. And now, the diva’s fans are in for a treat as she comes on board of Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming movie.

Urvashi has always amazed the audience with her dancing and all-rounder skills as an actor. And now, she caught the attention of director Boyapati Srinu for his upcoming movie, starring Ram Pothineni. Earlier, Kiara Advani was the option but Urvashi was chosen to romance Ram Pothineni.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a pic with her co-star Ram Pothineni and captioned it with a heart emoji, and her fans instantly started pouring in their love and excitement.

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her Hollywood debut along with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by ‘365 Days’ director Barbara Bialowas.

The actor is also going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the ‘Merchant of Venice’, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. She has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.