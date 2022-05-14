Sreenidi Deccan defeats Churchill Brothers FC, finishes third in I-League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club finished third in the I-League after defeating Churchill Brothers FC 1-0, on Saturday.

Riding on the decisive goal from Romawiai late in the match, Sreenidi Deccan came out triumphant. This triumph puts SDFC in the third position of the prestigious national tournament. This being their debut into the football event, makes this all the more a praiseworthy achievement. With their remarkable consistency and brilliant gameplay, SDFC made their presence felt throughout the Hero I-League 2021-22 season.

Notably, the club has taken the runners-up position in the IFA Shield 2021-2022 season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .