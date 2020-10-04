Sreesanth wants Morgan to lead Kolkata Knight Riders

Joining the chorus was Indian cricketer Sreesanth. KKR lost their match chasing a tough target against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Dinesh Karthik has been under the scanner after a string of poor performances with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League. His captaincy too was watched with hawk eyes given that he had limited success. There were many suggestions about making the World Cup winning captain of England Eoin Morgan the skipper.

Joining the chorus was Indian cricketer Sreesanth. KKR lost their match chasing a tough target against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. They were in the game till the 19th over before Morgan and Rahul Thripathi departed. Sreesanth took to twitter to suggest making Morgan the captain of the side.

“Genuinely feel @Eoin16 should lead the side,(surly not*dk kolaimandaaaiii) World Cup winning captain should surely lead ipl side. I hope #kkr looks at this issue.nd win they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit ,Dhoni or Virat..what a player,” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.