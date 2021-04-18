Sri Lankan woman undergoes rare surgery at KIMS Cuddles

In the process of the unique surgery, the doctors also managed to protect the uterus, thus giving the patient a chance to conceive

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur in the city have successfully removed 29 fibroids from the uterus of a 33-year-old woman from Sri Lanka.

In the process of the unique surgery, the doctors also managed to protect the uterus, thus giving the patient a chance to conceive. “The patient had 29 fibroids with largest sized fibroids ranging from 6 to 11 cm with multiple small fibroids. It is a rare case. Patient was evaluated accordingly and planned for surgery. The objective of saving her uterus was successfully reached. Following the surgery, the patient has made a good recovery,” said senior gynecologist, obstetrician and laparoscopic surgeon Dr. Pujitha Devi Suraneni.

Dr Pujitha said that the surgery is a good example to prove not all fibroids require removal of the uterus.

Fibroids have the potential to cause infertility, miscarriage in pregnancy, can cause fetal growth restrictions and preterm deliveries. Not only young women planning for pregnancy but also those not planning, should not go for removal of the uterus at least till the age of 45 years, she added.

