Can diabetes increase risk of Uterine fibroids in women?

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that commonly develop in women during their childbearing years. The rising incidence of these fibroids has become a significant gynecological concern among young women in the country, though the exact cause remains unclear. Genetics and certain lifestyle factors are often linked to the condition.

By IANS Published Date - 12 August 2024, 03:40 PM

New Delhi: While diabetes has been linked to the risk of developing uterine fibroids, the association is not completely proven, said experts on Sunday.

“The idea that diabetes is linked to uterine fibroids is not proven, but the relationship is complex and still under study,” Dr Chetna Jain, Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurugram, told IANS.

“There is evidence suggesting that factors associated with diabetes, such as insulin resistance, obesity, and chronic inflammation, may contribute to the development of fibroids. However, the exact mechanisms and the strength of this association are not fully understood, and more research is needed to clarify the connection,” the doctor added.

Studies showed that between 20 per cent and 80 per cent of women develop uterine fibroids by the time they are 50. They are most common in women in their 40s and early 50s.

While some studies have shown a higher prevalence of uterine fibroids in women with diabetes, other factors like age and overall metabolic health also play significant roles in fibroid development.

Also many problems, such as pain, heavy menses, and sometimes even infertility due to fibroids can be worsened with the presence of diabetes.

“Thus, while there is a plausible link, it’s not yet conclusive that diabetes directly causes uterine fibroids. The relationship is more likely due to a combination of hormonal, metabolic, and inflammatory processes that are common in both conditions,” Dr Jain said.

Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor, Chief – Endocrinology, Artemis Hospitals explained that uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus.

“The connection between diabetes and the development of uterine fibroids may be due to insulin resistance, a common feature of diabetes, which can lead to higher levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factors. These factors promote cell growth, including the growth of fibroids,” he told IANS.

Not only this, obesity, often associated with type 2 diabetes, is a known risk factor for fibroids. Managing blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication can significantly help in reducing the risk of fibroids in people suffering from diabetes, the expert said.