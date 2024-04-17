‘Sitarama Kalyanotsavam’ at Hare Krishna Temple

Elaborate ‘Sitarama Kalyanotsavam’ was performed traditionally in the morning amid Vedic hymns and deeply spiritual and enriching chantings, bhajans and kirtans by devotees.

Hare Krishna

Hyderabad: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated grandly at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday with ‘Sri Radha Govinda’, appearing in the avatars of ‘Sita Ramachandra’, adorned beautifully with nava vastraas, vibrant flowers and exquisite jewellery.

In the evening, Sri Rama Taraka Ashtottara Homa was performed and after the darshan of Sita Ramachandra, all the devotees performed holy parikrama (Pradakshina) of homa kunda.

The festivities ended with Maha Mangala Arathi to their Lordships. On the occasion, a special pravachan was delivered by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, depicting the life and glories of Sri Sita Ramachandra.